JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot several times at a home in the Kernan area Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Woodbridge Court.

JSO says the person who drove the victim to the hospital is cooperating with investigators. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

At this time it's unclear how the shooting happened. JSO is continuing to investigate.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.