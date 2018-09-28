Greg Alyn Carlson, a believed to be 46-year-old man seen in Jacksonville in 2017, has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Carlson is wanted for his alleged involvement in multiple armed sexual assaults. He is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

A $100,000 reward is being offered to whoever provides information that leads to Carlson's arrest.

According to the FBI, Carlson fled Los Angeles in September 2017 after posting bond, and was later seen in Jacksonville on November 28 and Daytona Beach on November 30.

Carlson is the 520th fugitive to be added to FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list and one of the few criminals added who is not wanted for murder.

If you have information regarding Greg Alyn Carlson, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

