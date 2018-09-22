A man escaped after robbing a hardware company Saturday in the New Town area.

The robbery occurred at the Paschal Brothers Hardware Company at 1118 Myrtle Ave around 10:22 a.m.

A deputy from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News the suspect entered the store, robbed the cash register then tried to rob the clerk. The clerk pulled out a gun and the suspect fled out the door.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a blue shirt, cut jeans and a blue baseball fitted hat.

Police said another robbery occurred near the intersection of I-10 and Cassat Ave around 8:20 a.m. Saturday that is believed to be related.

Witnesses say a man robbed a Raceway gas station before taking off in a silver car.

If you have any information on the possible suspect in these robberies, you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2018 WTLV