A man was shot while standing in his own front yard in broad daylight on Monday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Police say that they were initially dispatched to an incident near E 11th Street and Phoenix Avenue. When they arrived they found a man, 25 to 36 years old, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of E 11th Street.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to JSO, the two suspects fled the scene heading East in a Toyota Corolla with no tint and factory issued rims.

This is the third shooting in Jacksonville in less than 24 hours. At this time, it's unclear if this shooting is related to any of the others.

RELATED: Security guard killed during overnight robbery on the Westside

RELATED: JSO investigating triple Durkeeville shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured



