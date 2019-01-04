A man was found dead on the side of the road in the Mayport area overnight.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that patrol officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Featherwood Drive S. and found the man dead at the scene.

Viju Patel, a nearby resident says he was getting ready for bed when police knocked at his door asking what happened.

"They ask if I heard anything, any bumps, fights, somebody quarreling," Patel said.

Patel says he heard a car speeding down the street earlier in the night.

He says he did not know the man found dead.

The man's identity hasn't been released, only that he is 26 years old.

It was originally suspected to be a hit and run accident, however, evidence at the scene indicated foul play was involved.

Patel says that his neighborhood is normally quiet. Six years ago, a burglary attempt turned deadly on Cypress Landing Drive, according to our news partners at the Times-Union.

Patel says he is praying for the family who lost a loved one.

"It's very sad and I'll pray for the family," Patel said.

It's unknown at this time if the victim resides in the area or if the incident took place where the victim was found.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).