JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville firefighters say a 22-year-old man died shortly after they rescued him from a burning apartment on the Westside Friday morning.

JFRD says the incident happened at Heritage on the River apartments in the 4300 block of Confederate Point Road around 1:30 a.m.



Fire officials tell First Coast News the fire started in the kitchen but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The flames were contained to one unit and no other people living inside the apartment complex have been displaced. The fire department and police are both investigating but no foul play is suspected.

RELATED: Front-line work during pandemic falls on women, minorities

RELATED: Wall Street futures down 1% after recording best month since 1987

RELATED: 1 million recovered worldwide from COVID-19