A "Re-Elect Trump 2020" banner was taken down shortly after it was briefly displayed at Walt Disney World over the weekend.

On Sunday, a couple of visitors decided to bring the banner and hold it up near the entrance at the Main Street Railroad Station.

In a video captured by Jessika Santiago, the banner was held up for a couple of minutes before security intervened. You can hear a mixture of reactions from cheers to boos.

Though it wasn't shown in the video, photos by Santiago show that the man took down the banner and walked away. No word if he was escorted out of the park.

