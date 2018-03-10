JACKSONVILLE, FL -- A few days ago Jacksonville police turned the page on a missing person report, it is now a homicide.

Investigators discovered the remains of Jamel Kelly, who had been missing since March, in a shallow grave.

The grave was at an abandoned yellow house near Moncrief Road West and Ditmar Street in Northwest Jacksonville.

Sam Reddick, Jr. lives in the neighborhood, a few yards from the actual crime scene.

"When they dug him up, that smell just came up," he said. "My daughter got sick on her stomach."

Reddick said Sunday, a few days after the gruesome discovery, there was a vigil for the victim and that's when the crime and his now family crisis intersected.

He said he and his black and white Chihuahua walked to the vigil and that was the last time he saw his dog.

"He loves children," said Reddick, "I am sure he was playing with them."

Reddick now believes his Chihuahua may have left the vigil with someone who thought he was alone.

"We don't have a chip on him," he said, "We want him back."

He said the dog was given to his wife three years ago as a birthday present.

Now all he has is an empty pet cage and a broken heart.

"I got up this morning at one o' clock and I thought I heard him barking and it wasn't him," said Reddick.

He said his home has a void that is filled with tears.

"My wife has been crying about her dog," he said, "I have not told my grandchildren he is missing."

Reddick said they willing to pay $100 for his return, no questions asked.

"He's black and white, and we call him Short-Short," he said.

As for the crime that brought their paths together, three have been arrested and they're now in the Duval County Jail, one of them charged with the murder.

As for Reddick, he is hoping that someone would return his beloved pet soon and restore the joy that is now missing from their home.

© 2018 WTLV