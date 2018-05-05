A man has been arrested following the investigation into the "suspicious death" of a female in Waycross, Ga. Friday night.

The Waycross Police Department arrested John Leon Bell, 51, Saturday and charged him with the murder of 34-year-old Miranda Rae Aycock. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A 911 call was made around 10:50 p.m. Friday night to the Waycross Police Department because a female appeared to be lying dead in a lot by the Pine Hill Crossing shopping center.

The WPD released a statement on their Facebook page that after investigation of the death, they tracked a suspect's semi-truck to a location in Brantley County, Ga.

Waycross authorities were assisted by the Brantley County Sheriff's Office in locating the semi-truck and obtaining a search warrant to search the vehicle.

They used the search warrant to enter the truck where they located Bell.

Based on evidence from the scene in Waycross, Ga. and evidence located on the suspect's vehicle in Brantley County, deputies arrested Bell and transported him to the Waycross Police Department where he was charged with murder. He was then transported to the Ware County Jail.

The Waycross Police Department believes the incident likely occurred between 8 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. and are still asking for information from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious.

Stay with First Coast News as we update you on new information from this story.

© 2018 WTLV