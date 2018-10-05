Jesse Wiggins, 27, was arrested during a University of Central Florida Graduation ceremony after the mother of a 10-year-old girl allegedly caught him attempting to take a video up the young girl's skirt.

According to the UCF Campus Police report, the mother of the girl was walking down the stairs with her when she saw Wiggins holding his phone parallel to the ground with the camera facing up. The mother told police she used her program against the girl's bottom to keep her skirt tight to her so the man could not get a look.

The mother followed her daughter to her seat before going back to confront the man, as not to alert her daughter. When confronted, Wiggins began messing with his phone as if he was deleting something, but he denied the claims.

He has been arrested and charged with video voyeur dissemination younger than 19 years old, first offense.

