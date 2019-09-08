Listen up Jacksonville drivers! The Main Street Bridge and the Mathews Bridge will be closed for maintenance this upcoming weekend, according to the City of Jacksonville.

The City says traffic on the Main Street Bridge will be detoured to the Acosta Bridge from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Traffic on the Mathews Bridge will be detoured to the Hart starting at 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Please drive carefully if traveling in the area of the detours and expect possible delays.