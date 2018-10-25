JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- Volumes of mail pass through the United States Postal Service daily. It is so routine that the system is taken for granted.

But in recent days that storied system has been used to send pipe bombs to high profile Democrats, it has become the vehicle for a dastardly deed.

"When we started hearing about this stuff we said ok what are we doing? What's going on?" said Jim Thigpenn, Vice President of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 53.

Thigpenn condemns the attacks. "This is a real threat," he said.

Late Wednesday the USPS issued an urgent alert nationwide about security. It is called 'Stand up' and workers are encouraged to check packages for shape, misspelled words, even the type of postage used.

"We look for stuff in an address that doesn't look normal," said Thigpenn.

Ron Wirth is a retired FBI Agent. In his 30 year career he investigated bombings. His team worked the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park Bombing in Atlanta.

"I would not call this guy a serial bomber," said Wirth. "I would call him more of a spree bomber."

Some of the ten pipe bombs have been described as crude, but Wirth said even if they're crude they are still dangerous.

"A device that is very crude, even if doesn't functioned the way it should, it could still cause serious injuries," he said.

Wirth said investigators are already focused on certain things.

"They're looking for things like hairs, fibers, fingerprints, little things inside that you might find the lab will have a field day with this guy," he said.

Despite the volume of mail, postal workers are still giving each piece a closer look

"(We want to) make sure you don't let your guard down," said Thigpenn.

In 2001, After the Anthrax scare, the postal system went through a security overhaul.

Bio hazard detection system was added at its mail processing centers. The challenge is the volume of mail, it is millions of pieces daily, enough for some things to slip through.

