JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- Ken Parker was in Charlottesville, Virginia a year ago spreading hate as a member of the National Socialist Movement, an American Neo-Nazi group.

"I've been single handedly spreading hate and discontent," said Parker

A year after Charlottesville, the Neo Nazi is denouncing hate and proclaims he is a new person.

"It takes too much energy to live like that,' said Parker.

Parker's new life began in March when he turned to an African American pastor to find his path to redemption.

It came at a table near the pool in the community where they both live. It was Parker, his fiance and Pastor William Mckinnon at the table.

"They just said we have been wanting to talk to you," said Pastor McKinnon.

McKinnon said he remembers the expression on his face.

"God was working on his heart when he came to the table that day, it was divine," said McKinnon.

A few weeks after that and several conversations about Faith, Parker would become a member of the predominately black All Saints Holiness Church. And he would be baptized by the pastor at Little Talbot Island.

McKinnon said he is convinced that Parker is a new man in Christ.

"As I was sharing with him about God's love, tears started coming down his eyes. When tears are coming down, something is hitting at home," said McKinnon. "He was very sincere."

Pastor Mckinnon said Parker is actively working on his new life. He has denounced all hate groups.

"I see a young man more in communication with God and learning how to follow God sincerely and trying to do it in love," said the pastor.

Mckinnon is doing what he does as a minister but never saw a person of hate reaching out to him for help.

"God can save whomever but never thought about someone coming from a hate background like him," he said.

Now he is working with a tattoo artist to remove the vestiges of hate from his body. Parker has started the first laser treatment in the process.

"It is clear to me that love covers all," said Pastor Mckinnon.

