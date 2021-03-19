'Love You More Trust' banks away $286 million Powerball ticket sold in Jacksonville

Trustee Clay Tousey, 69, of Ponte Vedra Beach claimed the $286 million jackpot prize from the June 5 Powerball drawing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The wait is over to learn who is the First Coast's newest mega-millionnaire. Well sort of.

The Florida Lottery announced Friday that The Love You More Trust — represented by trustee Clay Tousey, 69, of Ponte Vedra Beach — claimed the $286 million jackpot prize from the June 5 Powerball drawing.

The trust chose to receive the winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $196,706,252.

The way a trust works is to transfer the winning ticket into the name of the trust. Then the winnings can be claimed on behalf of the trust by its attorney or trustee. A lottery trust also can be used to share the winnings with another party.

The lottery announced on June 7 that the winning Powerball ticket was sold in Jacksonville at the Circle K gas station and convenience store at 721 S. Chaffee Road. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus commission, according to the Lottery.

The Quick Pick winning numbers were 44 – 52 – 54 – 64 – 69 and the Powerball was 26.

The Powerball jackpot winner is the 16th in Florida, the Lottery said.

Jacksonville has produced a number locals recently who've cashed in their fortunes, particularly in the 200X The Cash scratch-off game. Six people from Jacksonville have claimed a 200X The Cash prize of either $5 million or $1 million in the past year, according to the Florida Lottery.