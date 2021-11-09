Jacksonville woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

The 56-year-old woman bought a $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off at Arlington Discount Beverage on Cesery Terrace. She won one of 24 $1 million prizes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman has one million reasons to celebrate after taking home a big pot from a $20 scratch-off ticket.

The 56-year-old woman bought a $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off at Arlington Discount Beverage on Cesery Terrace. She won one of 24 $1 million prizes.

The woman decided to take a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000. Meanwhile, Arlington Discount Beverage received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.