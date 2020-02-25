JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman spent $5 on a lottery scratch-off ticket and won the top prize of $1 million.

The Florida Lottery announced 30-year-old Myranda Cook bought the winning ticket at the Gate location at 450 Park St. She chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $705,000, instead of the $1 million payout over time.

The store itself will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Gold Rush Classic Scratch-Off ticket.

The Florida Lottery said scratch-off games comprise about 69% of ticket sales and generated more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.