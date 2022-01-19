Jacksonville man wins $1,000 a week for life, ops for one-time lumpsum payment

$1,000 a week for the rest of your life or a one-time payment of $930K? What would you do?

A Jacksonville man's life was forever changed recently after a trip to a convenience store. Emad Aljaber purchased a $1,000 A Week For Life Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket at Quickway, 8022 Herlong Road.

Long story short, he picked the right one. Aljaber claimed his $1,000 a week prize opting to receive a one-time, lumpsum payment of $930K, according to a Florida Lottery news release.