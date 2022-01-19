Jacksonville man wins $1,000 a week for life, ops for one-time lumpsum payment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above unrelated video was originally published May 20, 2021.
A Jacksonville man's life was forever changed recently after a trip to a convenience store. Emad Aljaber purchased a $1,000 A Week For Life Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket at Quickway, 8022 Herlong Road.
Long story short, he picked the right one. Aljaber claimed his $1,000 a week prize opting to receive a one-time, lumpsum payment of $930K, according to a Florida Lottery news release.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket, the news release states.