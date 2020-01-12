Jacksonville man strikes it rich on 2nd million-dollar scratch-off in 3 years

The 56-year-old winner said he goes to the same Gate convenience store each day to the play the lottery. November happened to be his lucky month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to an old adage, lightning never strikes the same place twice. However, Munib Garvanovic may be the right person to dispute the old saying.

Only three years after winning $1 million with a scratch off, Garvanovic stuck gold twice with another scratch-off grand prize.

Munib Garvanovic, 56, goes to the same Gate store on Monument Road every day and buys a scratch-off. Three years ago, he won $1 million from the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off. However, he continued to play his lucky station.

Three years after his initial victory, Garvanovic won $5 million from the 200X The Cash scratch-off game. The chose the lump-sum payment of $4.45 million.

“I love playing the Lottery at my local Gate store! Every November I play my favorite Scratch-Off games because I feel it brings me extra luck,” Garvanovic said. “This is the second time in three years that this store has made me a winner!”