Chasity Ann Day spent Wednesday evening combing through charred remnants of her past.

“Holy Bible,” she identified aloud as she found the singed and waterlogged tome that had been the center of her family’s faith.

It’s a faith that has been tested many times in Day’s 44 years of life, the most recent just 24 hours prior, when the mobile home where she lived with her 59-year-old mother, Cathy Lynn Higginbotham-Griffis, went up in flames.

Griffis would have turned 60 on August 21st.

“I’m just glad I got her birthday present for her August 2nd, and I gave it to her,” Day said through tears.

Both mother and daughter were inside the home early Tuesday evening.

“I started smelling smoke,” Day told First Coast News, continuing to explain that at first they couldn’t find any fire. Eventually, she says they went outside and found flames burning underneath the structure, near her bedroom. Using a fire extinguisher and garden hose, they tried to put the flames out. Then the mother went back inside in an effort to save her two dogs.

It would be the last time Day saw her mother alive.

“About 9 p.m. last night [firefighters] told me they had found my Mom’s remains,” she said.

Looking at the ruins of the home, in woods off the north end of Blyler Road, it would be hard to imagine anyone surviving. But as Chasity Day sifted through items and suddenly exclaimed “Oh my gosh, that’s my little girl!” when she found one particular photo, we were quick to learn that losing her mother – however tragically – was not the first soul-rending heartbreak of her life.

Although able to read lips and to speak with only slight effect, Day, a close friend explained, had lost her hearing completely in the 1990s as a result of an epidural during pregnancy. Then, in 2003, she said, her husband was murdered. In 2005, her daughter was killed in a car crash.

“As a widow and as somebody who has lost a child and been through tragedy, tomorrow isn’t promised,” Day admonished.

Asked how she has persevered through such profound sorrow, she answered with advice.

“Take nothing for granted and don’t let small stuff come in between you, and say ‘I love you,’ every chance you get.”

First Coast News is awaiting information about possible fundraising efforts by the family, to cover funeral costs. We will update this story with those details as we receive them.