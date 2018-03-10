Two Putnam County schools were on lockdown Wednesday due to a reported sighting of a man in the area with a gun.

Moseley Elementary School and CL Overturf 6th Grade Center were both placed on lockdown, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. All students are safe and accounted for, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

According to the Putnam County School District, around 11:45 a.m. two students from Moseley Elementary School reported to Principal SaraJean McDaniel that they saw an individual with what looked like a gun in a neighborhood next to the school.

McDaniel reported the incident to police and placed the school on lockdown. Officers from the Putnam Co. Sheriff's Office and Palatka Police Department began investigating the area.

Because of the proximity, the Sheriff's Office also placed nearby C L Overturf on lockdown as well.

The lockdown was lifted for both schools after a thorough search by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Palatka Police Department, according to a Facebook post by the Putnam County School District.

There was a report of a man with a gun last seen on McClellan Street.

