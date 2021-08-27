Zoom appearances to return as an option in Northeast Florida courts amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The Administrative Order comes after a huge push from the state and local chapter of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — When requested by an attorney, the Fourth Judicial Circuit will now permit Zoom appearances in Clay, Duval and Nassau County criminal courts "unless the presiding judge determines that the interests of justice require the proceeding to be conducted in person."

The Administrative Order from Chief Judge Mark Mahon comes this week after a huge push from the state and local branch of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the criminal justice community.

“Lawyers are getting sick, the public is getting sick, judges are getting sick. That's all the indicators you need to limit people in the building," president of the statewide organization Jude Faccidomo told First Coast News last week.

Faccidomo says virtual court is essential for safety now and will be invaluable in the future – saving taxpayer money, attorneys and judges’ time and giving the general public more access to the court.

The Northeast Florida chapter president Shannon Schott agrees.

“We really want to see virtual court be a consistent feature in the Fourth Circuit, it gives so much more access to court," attorney Schott said. "But, right now, we're just seeing more cases of COVID. There's a safety reason, and we want to make sure that the administration of justice continues seamlessly."