Have you seen Zoey? Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl last seen in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Zephyrhills.

Zoey Williamson was wearing a purple jacket, black sweatpants and slides when she was last seen on Friday, Feb. 10, near 10th Avenue and 3rd Street by the Oakside Cemetery.

The 12-year-old is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches and 80 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.