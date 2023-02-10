x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Have you seen Zoey? Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl last seen in Zephyrhills

Zoey Williamson was last seen on Friday near 10th Avenue and 3rd Street by the Oakside Cemetery.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee
Zoey Williamson

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Zephyrhills.

Zoey Williamson was wearing a purple jacket, black sweatpants and slides when she was last seen on Friday, Feb. 10, near 10th Avenue and 3rd Street by the Oakside Cemetery.

The 12-year-old is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches and 80 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. 

If you have any information on Zoey's whereabouts, call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Jacksonville rapper convicted on gun possession charge

Before You Leave, Check This Out