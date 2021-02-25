Yulee woman meets man who returned lost wallet from Jacksonville Walmart

Debra Crosby got a call Wednesday from the man who found the wallet that weekend, two days after First Coast News aired the original story.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — A picture may be worth a thousand words, but for Debra Crosby, she's still searching for the right things to say after meeting the man who was a mystery to her until Wednesday.

"I just wanted you to know how awesome Johnny is," she said with a smile.

Crosby lost her wallet at a north Jacksonville Walmart over the weekend. A man who later identified himself as Johnny found it in the parking lot and drove to her home in Yulee to hand-deliver it.

Crosby's Ring camera recorded his good deed. "So, he probably did take 45 minutes to an hour extra to do all that," Crosby explained.

Johnny's friends saw him featured in our story Monday and urged him to call Crosby. She was at Yulee Middle School at the time.

"I answer and I hear this guy say, 'Hello, Ms. Crosby? It's me. The guy with your wallet.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I was truly beginning to think you were an angel and you have flown away because no one has told us who you were,'" Crosby told First Coast News.

Johnny declined to be interviewed, but from a lost wallet to a newfound friendship, Crosby is forever grateful.