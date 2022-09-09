Yulee homeowner told insurance policy may not be renewed because house isn't completed

The woman, only wants to go by first name, Jessica, fears she may need to find another policy by the end of this month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been week since First Coast News spoke with a woman in Nassau County who had complaints about the time it has taken to build her home.

She now tells us her homeowners insurance policy may be terminated.

"I'm very tired of it, honestly, t's too much stress," she said, preferring we use only her first name, Jessica.

She tells us added stress came this week when she was told her insurance policy may not be renewed because her home isn't complete.

"They were going to cancel it due to no skirting being finished on the bottom of the house," Jessica said.

Jessica first spoke with us last week, frustrated over the pace of completing her home, which she says she bought last summer.

We brought her complaints to Prestige Home Centers, which told us the most recent delays were on her after her dogs destroyed the A/C ductwork.

Jessica plans to have someone out on Monday, but says the delays aren't all her doing.

In an email to us, the company said, "We had everything completed and were about to call the county for the final inspection."

"You can see all the siding pieces laying out in the yard, on the porch," Jessica said. "All of the stuff that still needs to be fixed and put together."

On its website, Prestige Home Centers has a disclaimer, "Labor and materials are in short supply and being priced higher and higher. This is causing reduced production, unanticipated building delays."

But Jessica says there's no excuse for a near year-long delay.