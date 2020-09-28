x
Yulee family shaken after racists notes are found in yard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of two women in Yulee told First Coast News they are both shaken up after someone reportedly left racist notes in their front yards.

Nitra Stokes told First Coast News the notes were left in the yards of her 96-year-old grandmother and 62-year-old cousin across the street in Yulee.

One note said, "N----- Lives don't [expletive] matter. [Expletive] commie Biden to [sic.]" 

Stokes said her grandmother has a Joe Biden sign in her yard.

Another note said, "Black on Black crime is a beautiful thing." 

She said her cousin got a description of the car of the person who left the notes and called the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Stokes said deputies eventually found the person believed to be behind the notes in a neighboring subdivision. She says she was told by deputies that no crime had been committed.

First Coast News reached out to the sheriff's office for more information about the incident but have not yet heard back. 

Credit: Nitra Stokes
A woman says racist notes (including the one pictured above) were left in the front yards of her 96-year-old grandmother and 62-year-old cousin in Yulee.

