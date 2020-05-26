Youth sports returns without restrictions; organizers anxious to finish season

The president of the Fort Caroline Athletic Association oversees about 700 children and is returning to baseball and softball practice this week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An empty ball field with no players or parents in the stands is not how Ray Riker pictured his spring weekends.

“We were circling up the beginning of May and we were thinking we would hear something by early May and those dates came and went,” he told First Coast News.

Riker is president of the Ft. Caroline Athletic Association – a league made up of 50 baseball and softball teams. He oversees about 700 kids who he says have been antsy to finish their season.

They were sidelined in mid-March.

“I think we all lived in the space where we were very uncertain of what this virus was all about. I think there was an immediate sense of fear that kind of crept in,” Riker said.

Practices are restarting this week with games set to resume next Monday. Riker is also encouraging teams to be socially distant and scheduling practices an hour apart.

“We are going to split our teams. Half the teams will be in the batting cage while half the teams are on the field this week during practice,” he explained.

Riker says the games missed because of COVID-19 will be made up. He also expects a tournament that was set for July 4th weekend to be rescheduled later that month.