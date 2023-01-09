Youth of the Year surprised with car by Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida

The clubs' vice president says it's the first time they've chosen one of their new graduates to surprise with a car instead of an older adult.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A big surprise was in store for one First Coast teenager known for her leadership skills.

Laniya Flowers was the 2022 Youth of the Year for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, which they say is the highest honor a club member can achieve. Flowers was surprised for her 19th birthday with a car from the Boys and Girls Clubs.

The clubs' vice president says it's the first time they've chosen one of their new graduates to surprise with a car instead of an older adult. Flowers is heading into her third semester at Florida State University. She says she was incredibly surprised by getting the Nissan and that it's been a big help in getting around.

"I was like star struck because I know teenagers get cars but in my household it's not really a reality because I have so many siblings and my parents are both trying to work really hard," Flowers said. "I was just overwhelmed with emotions and very grateful."

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida is expanding. The vice president says they just opened 10 new locations and seven of them are in Clay County.