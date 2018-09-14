If you're in Jacksonville because Florence forced you out of your home, there are several places to see that will hopefully help you get through this difficult time.

Jacksonville's Museum of Science and History on the south bank is offering half-price admission for evacuees.

The Jacksonville Zoo is charging only $10 for guests with IDs from Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The Jacksonville Symphony is inviting evacuees to the season-opening Fanfare! Opening Night performance Saturday. Tickets for those affected by Hurricane Florence are $25.

Here is a list of other businesses and venues offering discounts to our friends displaced by the hurricane that is constantly being updated by Visit Jacksonville!

