Around this time of year, thousands of people either flock to the beaches or NAS Jax to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Sea & Sky Spectacular.

This year the roar of jet engines can be heard in Jacksonville Beach, with demonstrations expected from the U.S. Army Golden Knights, Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and the Blue Angels.

First Coast News is On Your Side with the ultimate Jacksonville Sea & Sky Spectacular guide including tips on how to find parking, showtimes and much more.

Here's what you need to know before you head out the door this weekend.

Event hours

Event Hours:

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Parking

You can park for free and ride the shuttle for only $5. Since parking at Jacksonville Beach will be limited, people are encouraged to take advantage of the Park and Ride Shuttle.

You can park at FSCJ South campus for free and ride the Sea and Sky shuttle for $5 per person, for a round trip shuttle pass.

The Shuttle will drop off at the Beaches Museum near Beach Blvd. and 4th St. North. The event is a 0.3-mile walk from the shuttle stop. The VIP Viewing Area is a 0.5-mile walk from the beaches shuttle stop.

Click here for more information about the shuttle.

There is LIMITED handicap parking available on 1st Ave. N. between 3rd and 2nd streets. It's first-come, first-served.

Parking Tip: You might consider parking further away and bringing bicycles with you to cruise down to the festivities.

Traffic Closures

There will be a few road closures and parking lot closures in effect during the event.

- 1st. Street North will be closed from Beach Boulevard to 6th Avenue North from Friday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- The area of 1st Street between Latham Plaza and the Seawalk Pavilion will remain closed from from Friday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 27 and will not reopen each night.

Weather

Humidity increases into Saturday and Sunday, temperatures reaching the mid-80s with late day showers and thunderstorms possible.

Another front is on the way and this weekend we're ahead of it, explains the warmer, humid & unsettled forecast. Early next week we'll keep rain chances elevated, but behind this second front comes yet another blast of autumn and cooler air. Possibly just in time for Halloween

F.A.Q's

What is the admission fee? The Sea and Sky Air Show is FREE!

May I bring lawn chairs or blankets? Yes, you may bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.

Can we bring pop up tents? If you have to... keep in mind that there are other people around you. Can we suggest a beach umbrella? Tents are only permitted on the beach, not on streets, Lathem Plaza, or the Seawalk Pavillion.

What items are prohibited? Outside food & beverages, coolers, glass containers, kites, balloons, pets (with the exception of certified service animals), motorized vehicles, bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, weapons, drones, illicit drugs or drug paraphernalia.

Can I swim or surf in the ocean? YES! This year, patrons will be able to take a dip in the ocean but are not permitted to go beyond 300 feet from shore.

Can I watch the show from my boat? Yes, you can and what a view! Be sure to follow the boating restrictions and listen to the U.S. Coast Guard. MORE

What happens if it rains? Then you'll get wet! They are keeping a very close eye on the weather! If it is just a shower, the show will go on with a few postponements depending on the aircraft scheduled to perform at that time. If there is lightning in the area or otherwise deemed unsafe for patrons and performers, the Air Show command will make an announcement over the PA and via social media.

Performers

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

U.S. Army Golden Knights

Aeroshell Aerobatic Team

Bill Stein Airshows

Commemorative Air Force Red Tail Squadron

Korean War Hero

F-35 Demo Team

GEICO Skytypers with Miss GEICO

Redline Air Shows

Vampire Airshows

CAF Red Tail Squadron

CGAS Savannah

Quick Silver - Scott Yoak