UPDATE: 8:15 a.m. -- Casey was returned home safely.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is thanking the public for their help finding the home of a young man who was wandering Orange Park.

CCSO said the man who goes by the name "Casey" was walking around the Lakeside area.

Deputies say Casey was only able to provide little information.

At 8:15 a.m., Clay deputies say they were able to return Casey home safely.

