Young man dead after exchange of gunfire with officers in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla — A young man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers with the Baker County Sheriff's Office, according to Undersheriff Randy Crews.

Cruz told First Coast News it happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the woods along Florida 2 near the Baxter area of Baker County.

He said it's not known who caused the man's injuries. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called in to lead the investigation.

No officers were hurt.

Three are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.