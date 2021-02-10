You heard the boom from the Dragon Capsule, but how can you see the Space Station?

You can spot the International Space Station quite often if you know where to look!

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — A lot of people heard the sonic boom from the Dragon Capsule Thursday, September 30 as it returned from the International Space Station. Yet the boom may have been heard by many, but not a lot saw it break through the atmosphere.

If you missed this unique event you can still catch where it came from on a regular basis. That being the International Space Station.

Typically before sunrise or after sunset if it's overhead you can see the sun's reflection off the football field size research station orbiting the earth. It will appear as a bright star or fast-moving airplane with no blinking lights on it.