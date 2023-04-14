'You have such an impact on so many people's lives:' St. Johns County 911 dispatchers reflect during Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

From April 9-15th, dispatchers across the country are honored for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — From April 9 to 15, dispatchers across the country are honored for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

In St. Johns County, trained dispatchers answer 911 calls, dispatch police, fire rescue paramedics to emergency calls and normal operations.

"You never know what you are going to hear when you pick up the phone minor traffic crash to shooting stabbing robbery," Communications team leader Taylor M. said.

Inside the St. Johns County 911 dispatching unit, law enforcement and fire rescue dispatchers are the voice on the other end of that call coordinating response efforts. Fire Rescue Communications Officer Taylor D. helps dispatch fire, marine rescue, and animal control.

"We rely on our coworkers and our managers and in our field also we can talk to the firefighters and the paramedics, and we can all kind of work through it together on the complicated emotions that come with those calls," Fire Rescue Communications Officer Taylor D. said.

Supervisor Katie says it's a rewarding career.

"You have such an impact on so many people's lives in 12 hours every day," Supervisor Katie H. said.

Even leaning on each other when calls become stressful.

"What we do is everything we can do and knowing that part settled with me in a good piece of mind."