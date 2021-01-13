How to get Girl Scout Cookies delivered to your house via Grubhub

Delivery via Grubhub will be available in many areas across North Florida, from February 1 to March 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If your New Year's resolution included eating healthier, this story isn't for you.

Girl Scout Cookie season has officially kicked off and pint-sized entrepreneurs are gearing up to sell the cookies that everyone craves in a safe, creative and socially distant way.

Which for the first time includes contact-free pickup and cookie delivery through a national collaboration with Grubhub.

Additionally, online cookie ordering will be available nationwide starting February 1 so consumers who don’t know a Girl Scout can still purchase cookies from a local troop for direct shipment to their homes.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest girl-run business, providing girls with new opportunities to develop their entrepreneurial spirit,” said Mary Anne Jacobs, CEO of Girl Scouts of Gateway Council. “Girl Scout Cookies are something everyone looks forward to this time of year. We’re proud our troops are working harder than ever to bring these favorites to our community through innovative ways.”

Delivery via Grubhub will be available in many areas across North Florida and beyond from February 1 to March 7. Proceeds will benefit troops and the council.