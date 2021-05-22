Yorktown Gate at NAS Jacksonville closed Saturday for maintenance

The Yorktown Gate will be closed from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. for a power outage to repair high voltage lines.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Schedule maintenance at Naval Air Station Jacksonville has prompted a gate closure Saturday evening.

The Yorktown Gate will be closed from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. for a power outage to repair high voltage lines.

Authorities said this will also affect the base's commissary, which will close at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Additionally, several traffic lights on Yorktown Avenue will be out during this time. Officers will be in the area to help direct and control traffic.

The Birmingham Gate will remain open for access on Saturday.