On Monday, Laura Albright celebrates 105 years of life.

WEST YORK, Pa. — "I feel the same, I mean I feel old," Laura Albright said.

Surrounded by family, Laura celebrated her 105th birthday early on Monday at The Viking Athletic Association in West York.

She's a mother of two and great grand-mother of three.

"I thought I wouldn't be here for them," she said.

On Monday, she'll be 105 years old. A feat, she thought she'd never see.

She said it's because of these three key ingredients that she's living such a long life, "I go to church...and I drink hot water in the morning...and I read the bible."

Married for 67 years, Albright said her husband served in World War 2.

In her lifetime, she's had her shares of trials but she said living during a COVID-19 pandemic wasn't one of them.

"It didn't bother me, it really doesn't bother me. I do what I'm supposed to do," Albright said.

Albright's daughter said her mom stayed home during the pandemic while she and her brother would get her groceries.

"It's very very wonderful to have a mother that long, knowing she's in good health," said Albright's daughter, Gail Roxann Miller.

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, I asked Albright if the thought of another World War scares her.