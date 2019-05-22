JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Yellow Bluff Fire is only about 25 percent contained after it grew to 100 acres Wednesday night, according to the Florida Forest Service (FFS).

The fire reportedly started off of US-17 and Yellow Bluff Road. FFS said earlier, the fire was 40 percent contained, but gusty winds dropped it back to 25 percent containment.

Gusty east winds are pushing the fire toward Interstate 95 and drivers need to slow down and use extreme caution in this area.

Meanwhile, a brush fire in North Jacksonville near Main Street and Yellow Bluff Road is 100 percent contained and isn't threatening any structures.