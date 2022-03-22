'You go crazy': Two years after man's body was found in a Jacksonville creek, his sister still searches for clues about his death

William Blume was found in a creek off Evergreen Avenue on March 22, 2020. His sister Pat has posted flyers asking for help in finding out how he got there.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pat Baden misses her brother William Blume, whose remains were found two years ago in a creek near Evergreen Avenue in Jacksonville.

"Even two years go by, I'm still not over this. Never will be," she said fighting through tears.

Baden had searched by boat and foot in the area where Blume was found about two blocks from his home, but she didn't have any luck until a man, who was walking his dog, noticed skeletal remains.

Since that March 2020 discovery, she's been trying to find out how he ended up there. She says he never left his home alone.

"There is no joy no more. Nobody laughs no more. I guess until I can get myself to laugh again, it's never going to happen. I just want to know what happened to him," Baden told First Coast News.

Baden says she received no cause of death and believes someone holds the clues about how her 60-year-old brother died. She was able to have a funeral but isn't satisfied not knowing the circumstances of why she had to bury him.

"You think you hurt when someone you love dies from a heart attack? Oh no. Wait until someone gets took and you don't know. You can't find out. You can't find him. You can't help him. You go crazy," Baden said.

Baden has taken her search for answers to her own yard, posting these flyers and hoping passersby take notice and even come forward with information that can give her peace of mind.

She says she will take your call. "I am going to keep on each year. Hopefully I find something out. If not, I will find out when I go to Heaven. He's there waiting on me. He'll tell me then," Baden said.