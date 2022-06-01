WWII-era Florida military group based in St. Augustine looking for volunteers

Although the force was disbanded, Florida law allows the governor of Florida to create and maintain a Florida state defense force should he decide to do so.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida State Guard (FSG) is hiring men and women to help increase the state's quick response capability during times of emergency.

Florida Politics reports that the FSG will be based in St. Augustine.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he wanted to allocate millions in the state's budget for the reactivation of the FSG, a previously inactive state defense force of the U.S. state of Florida.

DeSantis said the FSG would be composed of 200 volunteer civilians from all over the state, who would be able to mobilize very quickly if there was ever some sort of disaster.

Originally, the FSG was created to serve as a stateside replacement for the Florida National Guard while the National Guard was deployed abroad during WWII.

According to its website, the Florida State Guard is at all times under the final command and control of the Governor as commander in chief of all military and guard forces of the state.

The FSG is looking for individuals between the ages of 18 and 60, to volunteer and train to "ensure that the Guard is ready to step in when emergency strikes."

If you're interested in applying to participate in the FSG, its website lists preferred qualifications for selectness.

They will be required to pass a pre-employment drug screening, participate in a direct deposit/electronic transfer program, possess a valid Florida Driver’s License, pass a level 2 Criminal History Records Check and be able to work in a remote/military environment.