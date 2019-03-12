The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the wrong-way driver involved in a crash that killed a 4-year-old and his parents in Alachua County last month.

On Tuesday, FHP released the traffic report stating 51-year-old Michael Ronald Russell of Ocala, Florida, was driving westbound on the eastbound lanes of State Road 24 near NE 69th Way when he crashed head-on into a 2007 Toyota Rav4 on Nov. 16 around 11:40 p.m.

Russell's vehicle caught on fire following the crash. He died as a result of the crash and was identified with dental records.

Jack Hesling, 4, along with his parents, Christopher M. Hesling, 30, and Brittany Trowell Hesling, 31, were transported to UF Health where they later died from their injuries.

The only survivor of the wreck is 6-month-old Maggie Hesling.

FHP said it is unknown if alcohol was a factor with Russell's driving.

