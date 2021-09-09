Report of active shooter forces lockdown at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.
According to a tweet from Wright-Patt, says emergency crews responded to the report of an active shooter around 9:25 p.m.
The report of the active shooter is in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at the base.
The NASIC, which is headquartered at the base, is the Department of Defense's primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis.
Security forces are sweeping the building.
A person tweeted a video where you can hear "Lockdown for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base."
Additional details are not available at this time.
