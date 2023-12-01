Wreck at popular Murray Hill intersection causes homeowners nearby to worry about their safety

A recent wreck involving a drunk driver at the intersection of Post and Hamilton streets in Murray Hill has residents calling for more change in the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people living in Murry Hill, near the intersection of Post and Hamilton Streets, say they're used to cars speeding through the area.

However, a recent wreck involving a drunk driver in the middle of the afternoon has them calling for even more change in the area.

"I call it the Daytona 500," Murray Hill resident Alissa Searcy said.

Searcy says she sees drivers speeding through the area and the most recent wreck on Dec. 30 has made her and neighbor Jerry Moran fear for their safety.

"A truck going west on Post Street made a wide left turn onto Hamilton and knocked the crosswalk sign down, brand-new crosswalk signs down and the school sign," Murray Hill resident Jerry Moran said.

Searcy says she saw smoke billowing and Moran caught it all on his home security camera.

"He kept spinning his tires, his back right tire was stuck his rubber was burning, and then his wheel caught on fire," Searcy said.

About six minutes after the one vehicle crash, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue and JSO arrived at the scene. According to JSO's calls of service, the wreck was caused by a drunk driver. This is the sixth crash at this intersection in two years. FDOT says it recently studied the intersection and made improvements by retiming traffic signals, adding signs and reflectors. Moran says more can be done.

"Just like you have a flashing school light I think there should be a flashing light saying dangerous curb both east and westbound before you hit this curb to give people extra notice," Moran said.

The crosswalk signal and signs knocked down by the driver have since been replaced, and you can see this home where the car crashed has a barrier in addition to a fence surrounding their property.