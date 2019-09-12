Wreaths Across America announced that the Jacksonville Memory Gardens in Orange Park has once again joined in an effort to support the mission as an official location for 2019.

This is the fourth year that the cemetery will participate in this national event.

Wreaths Across America is a program designed to remember our nation's fallen heroes, honor those who serve, and teach our children about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families.

On Dec. 14, Clay County Fire Rescue, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Orange Park Harley Owners Group will escort a UPS truck bringing 1,854 wreaths from St. Catherine’s Catholic Church to Jacksonville Memory Gardens

At noon, a moment of silence will be observed for all Wreaths Across America ceremonies nation-wide to remember the fallen, the prisoners of war, missing in action and honor those who have served and are serving the nation’s armed services.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people. Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America, or sponsoring a wreath for Jacksonville Memory Gardens are invited to learn more.

Event Address: 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, Florida.

Event Start: Dec. 14, 11:20 a.m.