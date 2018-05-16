The Wounded Warrior Project is planning to host its new 5K race, Carry Forward, in November.

It'll "test your stamina and flex your fundraising strength to ensure that returning wounded veterans access the free, life-saving programs they need most," according to the official website.

It'll test you at three different levels of participation:

Flag - carry a flag throughout the route to show your patriotism Fitness - carry a 1- to 100-pound weight as you walk or run Fierce - carry another supporter

The event will take place November 10. Carry Forward has a goal of $250,000 to help veterans.

To register or donate to the cause, click here.

