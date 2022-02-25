Wounded Warrior Project kicks off annual Soldier Ride in Jacksonville

The second half of the ride is Saturday in downtown St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday morning, 20 injured heroes along with their loved ones participated in the annual Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride.

Army Veteran Gretchen Evans has been riding for the last four years alongside her Navy Veteran husband.

“I love each and every one of them, and each one is different," Evans says. "They have different activities and I always meet new, other wounded warriors and so now I’ve developed this big family."

Soldier Ride East Manager, Bill Hayes says no matter how far or fast each rider goes, the important part is they're up for the challenge.

"It’s all about moving and when you move your dopamine levels go up, your serotonin levels go up and what that does for somebody it helps them mentally as well," Hayes said. "If you’re keeping your physical health in good order then your mental health will follow along with that and that’s one of our goals."

Evans says it's thanks to the Wounded Warrior Project that she's even able to trek the two-day 40-mile ride.

“They offered me a place where I could go where I could feel safe and where I could heal," Evans said. “I never thought that after I got injured that I’d be riding a bike this distance with a bunch of other fellow warriors who have been kind thought the same thing I did."