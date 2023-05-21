'It is about purpose' | Wounded Warrior Project joins GMJ

On Memorial Day, May 29th, volunteers will place hand crafted Flags of Valor tokens at grave sites at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While millions of Americans get ready for a vacation next week on Memorial Day, many people here in Jacksonville are doing their part to make sure that fallen members of the military are not forgotten.

The Honor Project is an annual event hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project to honor, remember and pay tribute to our country’s fallen heroes. On Memorial Day, May 29th, volunteers will place hand crafted Flags of Valor tokens at grave sites at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Sunday morning Wounded Warrior Project CEO Mike Linnington joined First Coast News to describe the importance of remembering the fallen through The Honor Project.

"As we celebrate Memorial Day and beaches and BBQs and all that, this weekend is sometimes tough for veterans who have lost friends and loved ones in combat,” said Linnington, “back when I was a kid Memorial Day was about hotdogs and ball games and the Indy 500, today it's about honoring those who have done so much and protected the freedoms we all enjoy."

For more information about The Honor Project as well as ways to volunteer to place Flags of Valor tokens on Memorial Day visit travismanion.org.