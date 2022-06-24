Police: Weed deal, robbery attempt gone wrong leads to arrest

Tommy Ruise Jr., 22, forced a victim inside his home at gunpoint and tried to rob him, but the victim wasn't having it, calling his Mom mid-fight.

MACCLENNY, Fla. — A weed deal in Macclenny ended as a failed robbery attempt with a shattered windshield and a broken living room window, according to a Baker County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

At approximately 11 p.m. on June 18, an individual showed up at the residence of Tommy Ruise Jr., 22, to buy marijuana from Ruise Jr., the report said.

When the individual knocked on the front door, Ruise Jr. answered, pointing an AR-15 style rifle at them, forcing the victim inside the residence at gunpoint, ordering him to empty his pockets and hand over his belongings, police said.

While the victim was handing over his money and cellphone to Ruise Jr., the victim said he began fighting with Ruise Jr. in order to get away. The victim said he was able to gain the upper hand and attempted to call his mother and 911 multiple times for help.

During the struggle, the victim was able to get through to his mother, telling her he was in the middle of a fight for his life and needed help, the report said.

The victim said he was able to disarm Ruise Jr. and run away, leaving his shirt, shoes, $50, cash app card and cellphone inside the residence.

While the victim was outside, he damaged the windshield of Ruise Jr.'s gray Chevy Malibu, police said.

The victim stated after striking the suspect's Malibu, he broke the living room windows as revenge, according to the report.

Deputies arrived, searched the home, and recovered several firearms, more than 400 grams of marijuana, and approximately $4,300 in cash, the report says.