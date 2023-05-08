World of Beer closes in Jacksonville

The Southpoint location initially opened May 25, 2022. The facility had more than 40 beers on tap, 200 bottled and canned beer and Topgolf Swing Suites.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — World of Beer in Jacksonville appears to be permanently closed. This just less than a year after it initially opened.

The business announced its closure on Instagram Monday.

"We have made the difficult decision to close WOB Jacksonville Southpoint. We have so much love for the Jacksonville community - we want to thank our regulars, loyalty members, and our team members who made this location so special. To find our other locations, visit worldofbeer.com/locations."

A Jacksonville Beach location was also rumored to be in the works at one point, however, it's not clear what the status is of that location.