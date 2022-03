ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A worker at a Clay County gold dealer got cuts, scrapes and a broken arm when a pickup truck crashed into the store where they worked Monday afternoon.

The truck crashed into Eldorado Gold And Silver in Orange Park, located at 920 Blanding Blvd., sometime after noon Monday.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to Clay County Fire Rescue. There was damage to the building's front door and window, but investigators say the structure is still sound.