Wondering what foods are dangerous for your pets this holiday season? Here's a list of what to avoid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Your pets are part of your family. You might want to include them in your holiday festivities but aren't sure what festive treats are safe for them to eat.

Officials have noticed an approximate 372% increase in chocolate-related emergency visits every Christmas Eve, according to national pet hospital, BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital.

Locally, the Clay County Humane Society vet has not noticed an increase in visits but still continues to emphasize the importance of understanding what your pet should not be eating this holiday season.

Here is a list of foods that are safe for your furry friend, according to officials:

Turkey meat.

Salmon. No seasoning, bones, and non-smoked.

Lamb meat. No bones or fat.

Scrambled egg(s)

Green beans

Brussel sprouts

Parsnips

Carrots

Peas

Potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Plain, low-fat yogurt - Make sure to check the ingredient list to make sure xylitol is not listed

Here are some foods officials say are "paws off" or not safe foods: